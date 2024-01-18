Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 33,568 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.84. Paramount Global has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PARA. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

