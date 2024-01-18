Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Sells 5,125 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.06% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,670,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 445,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,963,000 after acquiring an additional 319,601 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 847,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,595,000 after acquiring an additional 198,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after acquiring an additional 191,402 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 22,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $1,174,791.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,010,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,729,614.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $141,089.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,395. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANIP opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.92 and a beta of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.43. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

