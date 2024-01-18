Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Takes $671,000 Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $356,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $33.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.