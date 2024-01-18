Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,475 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 59,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 36,213 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 110,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 40,379 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,061,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

