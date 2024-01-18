Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.38. 844,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,637. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $1,582,306.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

