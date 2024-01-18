Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,053 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 3.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walmart by 31.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.37. 895,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,637. The firm has a market cap of $434.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.19.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,195,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $1,582,306.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,451,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,629,044.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,744 shares in the company, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. HSBC started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

