Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $420.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 407.93 ($5.19), with a volume of 129708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.28).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 315.93. The firm has a market cap of £302.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,545.45 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.14), for a total value of £342,101.50 ($435,299.02). 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

