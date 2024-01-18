Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $420.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 407.93 ($5.19), with a volume of 129708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.28).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warpaint London
Warpaint London Stock Up 0.5 %
Insider Transactions at Warpaint London
In other Warpaint London news, insider Neil Rodol sold 105,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.14), for a total value of £342,101.50 ($435,299.02). 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Warpaint London
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.