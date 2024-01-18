Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO opened at $392.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.25 and a twelve month high of $433.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

