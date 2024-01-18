Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,423 shares of company stock worth $2,962,716 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.58 and its 200 day moving average is $180.94. The company has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

