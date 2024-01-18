Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,673 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 139.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $125.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.49 and its 200-day moving average is $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $139.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DXCM

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $35,243.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,278. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.