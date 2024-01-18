Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Seagen by 87.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total transaction of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.10 and a 200 day moving average of $210.48. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.77 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

(Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.