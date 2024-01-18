Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.81 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Genus Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $35,587,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $476.12 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $508.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $473.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Get Our Latest Report on ELV

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.