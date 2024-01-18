Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AON in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $303.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.69. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

