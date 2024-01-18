Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,247 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

