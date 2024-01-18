Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 85.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Lennar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $149.60 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,796,843.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

