Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 133,213 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,213 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

