Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Stock Down 0.7 %

SNA stock opened at $283.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.