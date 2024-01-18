WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 191,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,429. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.