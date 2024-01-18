Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.67). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 12,261 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $490,930.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 62,739 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $2,520,225.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,230,720.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $5,937,781 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,171,000 after acquiring an additional 141,844 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the third quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

