Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.57

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.01, with a volume of 500234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Fox Advisors raised shares of Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.47.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,397,003.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,573 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1,535.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.