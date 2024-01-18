Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 694,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,560,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 7.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knighthead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,520,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 1,130,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

