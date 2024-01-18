Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 694,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,560,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 7.8 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 315.49% and a negative net margin of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
Further Reading
