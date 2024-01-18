Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $247.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.19 and its 200 day moving average is $224.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

