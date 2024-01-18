Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $274.19 and last traded at $274.00. 153,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 309,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $61,571,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Wingstop by 64.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after buying an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after acquiring an additional 273,265 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

