Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.