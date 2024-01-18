WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.27-4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.29.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in WNS by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in WNS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WNS by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

