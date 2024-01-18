Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Up to $31.49

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.49, but opened at $32.52. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 347,374 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

See Also

