Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $284.82

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $284.82 and last traded at $281.69, with a volume of 70715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $281.32.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

The stock has a market cap of $73.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.14 and a 200 day moving average of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

