Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $59.73.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after buying an additional 297,139 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

