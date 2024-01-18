WOW-token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.91 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $222.87 million and approximately $2.91 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002673 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000590 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022642 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02228678 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.