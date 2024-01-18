Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.61 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $9.61 billion and approximately $1.48 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,211,710,873 coins and its circulating supply is 88,211,688,113 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,214,288,150.12425 with 88,214,276,367.73752 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.10890034 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,397,907.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

