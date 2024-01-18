Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Cut by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.3% of Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,480,000 after purchasing an additional 368,601 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $12,439,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $18,791,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WH. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NYSE WH opened at $79.49 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

