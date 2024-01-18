XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Stock Performance

XBiotech stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XBiotech by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 27,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XBiotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in XBiotech by 550.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

