XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Trading 4% Higher

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.16 and last traded at $51.95. Approximately 55,766 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 125,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XPEL. TheStreet downgraded XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.63.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the third quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

