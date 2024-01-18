xSUSHI 1-Day Volume Hits $13,538.95 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One xSUSHI token can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $13,538.95 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xSUSHI has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

