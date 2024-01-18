yearn.finance (YFI) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $258.67 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $7,780.81 or 0.18301903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,244 tokens. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

