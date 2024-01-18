YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 143.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,572 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YETI worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of YETI by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,863,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,863,000 after buying an additional 1,099,929 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,231,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,511,000 after buying an additional 923,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after buying an additional 721,816 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

YETI stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

