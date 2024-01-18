YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Sells £114,240 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) insider Alex McIntosh sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.25), for a total transaction of £114,240 ($145,362.01).

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of LON:YOU traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,155 ($14.70). The company had a trading volume of 46,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,838. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,629.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,086.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 967.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. YouGov plc has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($8.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,240 ($15.78).

Get YouGov alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.18) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.