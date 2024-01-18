Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the second quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

