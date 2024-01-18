Zacks Research Comments on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

BBY stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

