Zacks Research Comments on NOV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

NOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark downgraded NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NOV from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.94.

NOV stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.78. NOV has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after buying an additional 5,365,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,018,909 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,995,000 after buying an additional 86,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 975.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,309,402 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,187,604 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,005,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,328,000 after buying an additional 52,708 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

