Zacks Research Comments on NVR, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for NVR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $113.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $113.17. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $462.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $85.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $92.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $384.28 EPS.

NVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,104.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6,646.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6,278.20. NVR has a 52 week low of $4,900.99 and a 52 week high of $7,267.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total transaction of $10,370,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NVR in the second quarter worth $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

