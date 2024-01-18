Zacks Research Weighs in on Magnolia Oil & Gas Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

MGY stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

