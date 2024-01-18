Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,010. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.63 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

