Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after purchasing an additional 581,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,465,508. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

