Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 193 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,345 ($29.84) per share, with a total value of £4,525.85 ($5,758.81).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.20), for a total value of £8,996.40 ($11,447.26).

On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.39), for a total value of £311,850 ($396,806.21).

On Monday, December 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,282 ($29.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,404.26 ($5,604.10).

On Thursday, November 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,800 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,190 ($27.87), for a total value of £324,120 ($412,418.88).

On Friday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 212 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,120 ($26.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,494.40 ($5,718.79).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CCH stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,334 ($29.70). 341,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,901 ($24.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.85). The stock has a market cap of £8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,549.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,245.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($35.25).

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCH

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.