ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

