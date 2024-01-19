10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Down 7.3%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.16 and last traded at $41.24. Approximately 393,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,579,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

TXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 10x Genomics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $153.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $180,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at $38,742,676.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $619,480.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,664.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $180,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 856,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,742,676.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,341 shares of company stock worth $1,458,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,666,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after buying an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,076,000 after buying an additional 382,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,041,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,150,000 after buying an additional 1,047,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

