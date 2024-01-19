1,112 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Bought by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.54.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM stock opened at $360.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $346.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $420.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

