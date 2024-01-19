1,320 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $379.70. 270,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.46. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

