17,492 Shares in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,866,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,018,000 after buying an additional 160,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,730,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

SPX Technologies stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 153.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $448.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

